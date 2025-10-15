Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

