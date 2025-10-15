Copia Wealth Management Buys 557 Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF $ICOW

Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares during the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14,756.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

ICOW opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

