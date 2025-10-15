Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.42.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

