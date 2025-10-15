Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,008 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.40 billion, a PE ratio of 599.15, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

