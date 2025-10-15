Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.76.

DE opened at $448.12 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

