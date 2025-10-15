Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 701 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 909,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 138,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IEMG stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.