MDWerks (MDWK) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Risk and Volatility

MDWerks has a beta of 15.08, suggesting that its share price is 1,408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDWerks’ rivals have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDWerks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MDWerks alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDWerks $2.36 million -$1.62 million -6.00 MDWerks Competitors $22.78 billion $2.17 billion 21.62

MDWerks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MDWerks. MDWerks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDWerks -107.60% -223.10% -64.68% MDWerks Competitors -12.71% 10.11% -5.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares MDWerks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDWerks rivals beat MDWerks on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About MDWerks

(Get Free Report)

MDWerks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries. MDWerks, Inc. is based in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MDWerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDWerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.