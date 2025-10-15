Critical Analysis: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) & AON (NYSE:AON)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of AON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AON alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AON and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 15.54% 50.91% 7.00% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $16.75 billion 4.64 $2.65 billion $11.94 30.21 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AON and Detwiler Fenton Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AON and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 0 5 11 1 2.76 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

AON currently has a consensus target price of $420.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given AON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

AON beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Free Report)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.