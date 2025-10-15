Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 242,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,512,000 after acquiring an additional 665,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $147.47.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.