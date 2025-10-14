Courier Capital LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE IBM opened at $277.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.69 and its 200 day moving average is $261.01.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

