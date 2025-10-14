Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

