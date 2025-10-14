Courier Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.03.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.11 and a 200-day moving average of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

