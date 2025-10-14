Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:GS opened at $788.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $762.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.38. The company has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

