Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 322 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $277.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

