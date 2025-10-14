Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 102 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2%

IBM stock opened at $277.21 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $301.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

