IFC Advisors LLC Acquires 3,572 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of IFC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

