Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $878.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

