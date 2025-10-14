Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.89 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

