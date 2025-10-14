Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 314 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $379.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

