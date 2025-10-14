Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,219.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,171.80. The company has a market capitalization of $518.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

