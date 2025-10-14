Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,239 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

