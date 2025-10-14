Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Netflix by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

Netflix stock opened at $1,219.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,171.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

