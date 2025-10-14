Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $311,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0%

DIS opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

