Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 351 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

