Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,581 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

