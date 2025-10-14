IFC Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $292.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

