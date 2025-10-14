Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

CocaCola stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $287.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

