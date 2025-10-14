Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 39 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.40 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

