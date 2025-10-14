CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE KO opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

