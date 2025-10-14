Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.17.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

