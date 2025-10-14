Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 639,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $101,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.