ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 1,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 6,485.7% in the second quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $923.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $909.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

