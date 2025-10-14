Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Oracle Trading Up 5.2%

ORCL opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

