Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0%

TXN opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.03.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

