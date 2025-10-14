Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 110.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

