Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.