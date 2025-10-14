Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,975 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

