Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 593,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $234,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $303.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $307.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

