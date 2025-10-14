Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $788.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $762.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

