TD Asset Management Inc Sells 15,277 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $221,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $435.73 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $529.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.76.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

