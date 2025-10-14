Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,355 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.