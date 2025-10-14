Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 28.6% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VIG stock opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

