Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BAC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

