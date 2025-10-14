Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 215.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

