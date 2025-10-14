Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Lowers Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,156.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,184.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,037.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,263.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.