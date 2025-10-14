Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $558.89 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

