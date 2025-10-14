Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 443.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3%

Mastercard stock opened at $558.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $580.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.