Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

