Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,406 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

