Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.